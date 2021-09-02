Migrant crisis on the border worsens as system collapses

Today, seven months after Biden was sworn into office, the same crisis that shook the last two presidential terms still divides the country. On one side, Republicans compare the numbers under Trump's negative narrative to highlight his alleged successes and blame the crisis on the Democrat, even though they know the crisis did not start at the border. The White House meanwhile spends time and resources trying to explain its immigration policy as well as the exodus, a constant flow of people that does not stop despite the dissuasive measures adopted since Jan. 20.