An unprecedented adoption case in the US seeks to rectify an injustice in Mexico

The legal problem stems from an unwise decision by the Texas parents who adopted the three children, who were all born to different mothers in the Torreón region. Maria Polinske, now 82, says she and her late husband refused to pay the lawyer in Torreón when he charged them an extra $10,000 to finish the adoption. Instead, they took the three children and smuggled them across the border in their car. “No-one asked to see their papers when we got to the border. It was different back then,” she said.