NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

How To Enter: La Clave Para Enamorandonos WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY (the “Promotion”) shall run as follows (all times are eastern):



- From 7:00pm on Monday, November 11th through 9:00am on Friday, November 15th

- From 7:00pm on Monday, November 18th through 9:00am on Friday, November 22nd

- From 7:00pm on Monday, November 24th through 9:00am on Friday, November 29th

Collectively, each of the above four (4) time periods is referred to as a “Promotion Period.” Soho Productions, LLC (the “Sponsor”) shall be the timekeeper with respect to each Promotion Period.

This Promotion includes a “Watch and Win” sweepstakes. During the premiere of each episode of Enamorandonos (each, a “Episode”), a promotional announcement by the hosts will feature a key question. Viewers may log onto [insert URL] and use the entry form provided. Additionally, viewers may download and utilize the Enamorandonos Watch and Win mobile application (the “App”) to enter. To be eligible to win a Prize, an entrant must correctly enter the correct answers to the questions during the applicable Promotion Period.

Limit of one (1) Entry per person during the applicable Promotion Period. If multiple Entries are received from a viewer, only the first Entry will be accepted and additional Entries will be disqualified. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any viewer to obtain more than one (1) Prize Entry by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods may void that viewer’s entries and that viewer may be disqualified from the Promotion. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar Entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services) will void all entries by that entrant. In the event of a dispute as to any Entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person assigned to the email address provided by an Internet access provider or social media platform. The Potential Winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Prizes: One (1) winner (the “Winner(s)”) during the end of each Promotion Period will receive a romantic dinner for two, with a total estimated retail value of Two Hundred Dollars ($200.00). The specifics of each Prize shall be determined by Sponsor. All extra costs, taxes, fees, and expenses associated with any element of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winners. Prizes cannot be transferred, substituted, or redeemed for cash except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize, or portions thereof, for a similar Prize of comparable or greater value. The ERV of the Prizes represents Sponsor’s good faith determination of the actual fair market value and, as ultimately determined by Sponsor, is final and binding and cannot be challenged or appealed. Actual prize values may vary based on various factors now known and unknown. In the event that a stated ERV is more than the actual fair market value, the difference will not be awarded in cash or otherwise. The prizes are non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalents will be made except as provided herein at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Prize(s) may not be sold, bartered, or exchanged by the winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize (or a component thereof) for one of equal or greater value, if any Prize should become unavailable for any reason. In the event that any Prize is unavailable, Sponsor may elect to provide the Winner(s) with the approximate value of such Prize in cash or award an alternate Prize of comparable or greater value. The Prize restrictions/conditions stated herein are not all-inclusive and the Prize described above may be subject to additional restrictions/conditions.

Eligibility: This Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of Entry, except Sponsor and Univision Communications, Inc. employees and members of their houses and immediate families and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and their advertising and promotion agencies and all local sponsors.

Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify any Entries that Sponsor has determined, in its sole and exclusive opinion, fail to adhere to these Official Rules, expose Sponsor to any unacceptable degree of technical, legal, or financial risks, uses text and/or other components in a manner objectionable to Sponsor or its affiliates, or is otherwise deemed inappropriate, all as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion (including, but not limited to, content deemed by Sponsor which contains violence, is sexually explicit or otherwise offends or denigrates any group or class of people or could reflect unfavorably on any of the Releasees (as defined below) or which defames or invades the publicity or privacy rights of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringes upon any person’s or entity’s personal, commercial, or proprietary rights). Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may accept a technically incorrect Entry. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding with respect to all matters relating to this Promotion.

Privacy/Platform Terms: Any personal information provided by any viewer for this Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: [insert URL]. All Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor, and none will be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, and publish any or all of the Entries. Participation in the Promotion constitutes your consent to Sponsor’s use of your name, likeness, social media user names, Entry, state of residence, and any other information provided by you for promotional purposes in any and all media in perpetuity worldwide without notice and without any payment or consideration. By

entering this contest, you also give Sponsor the right to disclose to third parties all of the information collected from you through your Entry in order to facilitate the Promotion.

Important Note: If you opt to use the Entry platforms via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available via participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Promotion), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply for each message sent or received from your handset according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges) and may appear on your mobile device bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers’ rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Promotion. Participation in this Promotion by mobile device means that you understand that you may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Promotion, including notifying you if you are the winner, which may be subject to charges pursuant to your carrier’s rate plan. Text messaging may not be available from all mobile phone service carriers and handset models. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your mobile device’s capabilities for specific instructions.

Limitations of Liability: Sponsor and other participating sponsors (collectively with Sponsor, the “Promotion Entities”) their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent, advertising and promotion agencies, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents, and any and all Internet servers and access provider(s) are not responsible for: any incorrect or inaccurate Entry information; human error; technical malfunctions; failures, omission, interruption, deletion, or defect of any telephone network, computer online systems, computer equipment, server providers, or software, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion; inability to access websites; theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; damage to or destruction of Prize while in transit or shipping; transactions that are processed late or incorrectly or are incomplete or lost due to computer or electronic malfunction or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website; printing or human or other errors; and any entries which are late, lost, incomplete, corrupted, misdirected, stolen, or any combination thereof. Online submission is not considered proof of delivery or receipt. All entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. By entering, all participants and/or entrants also agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, the Promotion Entities, Univision Communications, Inc. and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, their respective representatives and agents, advertising and promotion agencies, promotion partners and prize suppliers, and all of their respective affiliate companies, employees, officers, directors, and shareholders (the “Released Parties”), from and against all claims and damages or liability arising in connection with each entrant’s participation and/or Entry in the Promotion and/or their receipt or use of any prize awarded in this Promotion or due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any promotion-related activity or participation in this Promotion, and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by Prize supplier that are sent along with Prize. Any and all warranties and guarantees are subject to the respective manufacturer’s terms. The winners’ Entry and acceptance of the Prize constitutes permission for the Promotion Entities to use said winners’ Entry, names, photographs, likenesses, statements, biographical information, voices, and city and state addresses on a worldwide basis, and in any and all forms of media, in perpetuity, without notice and without further compensation. If by reason of a printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these rules, all persons making purportedly valid claims will be included in a random drawing to award the advertised number of prizes available in the prize category in question. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.

How Winner Will be Determined: The Prize Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all correct, eligible entries. The Prize Winners will be notified during the end of each Episode of each Promotion Period. Winners may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, a release of liability and publicity, and other forms furnished by Sponsor. All decisions are final. If Sponsor is unable to contact the Winners within forty-eight (48) hours from first notification attempt, if Winners fail to complete all required forms provided by Sponsor by a date specified by Sponsor, and/or if the Winners fail to comply with any requirements, his/her Prize will be forfeited and an alternative Winner will be chosen. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner(s) may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Actual odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the applicable Promotion Period.

Conditions of Entry: This Promotion is governed by U.S. Law and is subject to all federal, state and local laws and regulations. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Promotion itself, and to be bound by all decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final. Due to the nature of television, broadcast dates and times (and, therefore, the entry and random drawing dates and times) are subject to change. The failure of Sponsor to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If, in the judges’ opinion, there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Promotion, the judges reserve the right at their sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and void any entries submitted fraudulently, to modify or suspend the

Promotion, or to terminate the Promotion and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes using all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. Should the promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, notice will be posted on [insert URL]. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of the Winners based on an email address, the winning Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at time of entry. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion may be in violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages (including attorney’s fees) and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal prosecution. Sponsor may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Promotion, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion).

Winner’s List: For a copy of the official winners list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than December 31, 2019, postmarked to: [address]. Requests will be fulfilled after all winner’s names have been verified and confirmed.

Tax Information: All federal, state, local, and other taxes on Prizes and any other costs and expenses associated with any prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, are the sole responsibility of the applicable Winners. A 1099 tax form may be issued to the Winners.

Disputes/Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these rules, or the rights and obligations of any entrant or the Promotion Entities in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions which would cause the application or the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida. Any action or litigation concerning this Agreement shall take place exclusively in the federal or state courts sitting in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and each entrant expressly consents to the jurisdiction of and venue in such courts and waives all defenses of lack of jurisdiction and inconvenient forum with respect to such courts. Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action. Each Entrant agrees to service of process by mail or other method acceptable under the laws of Florida. Any claims, judgments and/or awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs associated with entering this Promotion. Entrants hereby waive any rights or claims to attorney’s fees, indirect, special, punitive, incidental or consequential damages of entrant, identifiable persons, or third-party participants, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise.

Sponsor: Soho Productions LLC 9405 NW 41 Street, Miami FL 33178