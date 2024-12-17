Cambiar Ciudad
Portraits of a New Beginning

Portraits of a New Beginning: Zachary Manuz

This testimony is part of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning,” a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.

«They showed me that my opinion and experience matter. I can now help the younger generation.»

The first two times Zachary Manuz was released from prison, he reoffended. He says this happened because he never received help that allowed him to address his issues in depth. He was released for the third time in September 2019, but this time he welcomed his return to society with confidence and optimism. Manuz was in prison three times, for nearly 10 years, between the ages of 18 and 28. He says the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program at Arizona State University was instrumental in changing his perception of himself. “They taught us about the impact of crime,” Zachary says. “When you hear a mother discussing how deeply she was affected because her loved one was murdered, or how drug use took someone, it makes you think much deeper into the consequences of your actions.” The course made him more confident in his abilities, and his ability to influence his environment. “We were showing them that we weren’t just animals,” Zachary says. “Those classes helped me change my way of thinking. ... It taught us that having power and autonomy over our lives can make them more fulfilling — like we have a purpose. That’s basically what the class gave us: a purpose.”

* The testimonies in "Portraits of a New Beginning" were collected and edited by Ana María Carrano, María Gabriela Méndez, Olivia Liendo and Tamoa Calzadilla, under the coordination of Olivia Liendo and Ana María Carrano.

Go to the homepage of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning.”

