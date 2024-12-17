“Portraits of a New Beginning” Acknowledgements
"Portraits of a New Beginning" is a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting a new life after being incarcerated in the United States. This project would not have been possible without the support and participation of individuals and organizations who shared their time and stories with us.
Over the course of a year, we interviewed academics, people who work in organizations that support the reentry process and people who work in the correctional system.
We also spoke with people who had been released from prison and were able to remain free. We thank the following people and organizations for their assistance in providing information and helping us to gain a broader perspective:
Alfred Blumstein
Karen Caldwell
María Casillas
Carlos Cervantes
Cory Cortés
Marianne Diaz
Jonathan Edgar
Joel Feinman
Gregory Fizer
George Franklin
Rubén García
Juan Carlos González
Kara Gross
Arlica Hernández
Kathie Klarreich
Eduardo Liendo
Brenda López
Selena López
Roberto Luca
Zachary Manuz
Manuel (Manny) Méndez
Kent Mendoza
Alonzo Morado
Ryan Moser
Danny Murillo
Kelly Orians
Charles Pyle
Glennis (Chacha) Quiñones
Miguel Quinteros
Regina
Manuel Ruiz
Alejandro Salas
Luis Alejandro Salas
Christopher Salazar
Ángel Sánchez
José C. Sandoval
Amanda Santiago Tarver
Tarra Simmons
Legend Tarver
Adrián Vásquez
Patricia Vildosola
James Vogelzang
Kevin Wright
300 Letters (Florida)
A New Way of Life (California)
ACLU of Florida (Florida)
Anti-Recidivism Coalition, ARC
Bridge Prison Ministry Foundation (Arizona)
Clean Slate (California)
Doing His Time (Colorado)
Exchange for Change (Florida)
Friends Outside in Los Angeles County, FOLA (California)
Initiate Justice (California)
Leap for Ladies (Florida)
Pride In Truth (California)
Primavera Foundation (Arizona)
Second Chance Tucson (Arizona)
The First 72+ (Luisiana)
REFERENCES
Alper, M., Durose, M., & Markman, J. (2018). 2018 Update on Prisoner Recidivism: A 9-Year Follow-up Period (2005-2014). U.S. Department of Justice. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Feb. 15, 2024, https://archive.ph/qg4xm
Calzadilla, T. (2019). Nosotros estuvimos encarcelados... pero llamarnos ‘exdelincuentes’, ‘expresos’ y cosas así no está bien: hablan seis líderes desde su experiencia. Univision. Consultado/Retrieved Feb. 7, 2024, https://archive.ph/zaU6B
Calzadilla, T. & Carrano, A. (2019). Para los hispanos es más duro el primer año al salir de prisión: algunos datos para entender cómo es esta ‘Segunda oportunidad’. Univision. Consultado/Retrieved Ago. 7, 2023, https://archive.ph/ZQUwE
Carrano, A. (2020). Sin dinero, casa ni comida: los primeros tres días en libertad son clave para regresar o no a la cárcel. Univision. Consultado/Retrieved Ago. 8, 2023, https://archive.ph/KEcee
Carrano, A. (2020). Estas clases en prisión lo enseñaron a vivir en libertad: el testimonio de Zachary Manuz. Univision. Consultado/Retrieved Sep. 12, 2024, https://archive.ph/n8QQX
Carrano, A. (2020). Disminuir los castigos y aumentar la rehabilitación: el mejor camino para reintegrarse a la libertad, según expertos. Univision. Consultado/Retrieved Sep. 12, 2023, https://archive.ph/EqFXa
Carson, E. Ann, Ph., and Kluckow, Rich, D. (2023). Prisoners in 2022 – Statistical Tables (NCJ 307149). U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Feb. 20, 2024, https://bit.ly/3WLzsGK
Couloute, L., and Kopf, D. (2018). Out of Prison & Out of Work: Unemployment among formerly incarcerated people. Prison Policy Initiative. Consultado/Retrieved Feb. 20, 2024, https://archive.ph/ddiLS
Council of State Governments Justice Center (2019). Confined and Costly: How Supervision Violations Are Filling Prisons and Burdening Budgets. Consultado/Retrieved Feb. 17, 2024, https://archive.ph/S7X7p
Hughes, T., & Wilson, D. J. (2020). Reentry Trends In The U.S. U.S. Department of Justice. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Oct. 25, 2023, https://www.bjs.gov/content/reentry/reentry.cfm
Kaeble, D. (2024). Probation and Parole in the United States, 2022. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Jun. 6, 2024, https://archive.ph/wip/4Y9x2
Liendo, E. (1975). Los topos. Monte Ávila Editores.
Mai, C., & Subramanian, R. (2017). Price of Prisons 2015: Examining State Spending Trends, 2010-2015. New York: Vera Institute of Justice.
Maruschak, L. M., & Minton, T. D. (2020). Correctional Populations in the United States, 2017-2018. U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Oct. 25, 2023, https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cpus1718.pdf
National Institute on Drug Abuse. (2020). Criminal justice Drug Facts. National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Consultado/Retrieved Oct. 15, 2023, https://archive.ph/8MM8x
Sawyer, W., & Wagner, P. (2024). Mass incarceration: The whole pie 2024. Prison Policy Initiative. Consultado/Retrieved Mar. 15, 2024, https://archive.ph/ncGpL
Semega, J., Kollar, M., Creamer, J., & Mohanty, A. (2020). Income and Poverty in the United States: 2018. U.S. Census Bureau. Consultado/Retrieved Mar. 23, 2024, https://bit.ly/4bhhKzp
Shrider, E. A., & Creamer, J. (2023). Poverty in the United States: 2022. Current Population Reports. U.S. Census Bureau. Consultado/Retrieved Mar. 23, 2024, https://archive.ph/8BD05
Sontag, S. (2006). Sobre la fotografía. México: Santillana.
The White House, Domestic Policy Council. (2023). Alternatives, Rehabilitation, and Reentry Strategic Plan. Washington, DC. Consultado/Retrieved Mar. 23, 2024, https://bit.ly/3ywfNjV
The World Bank (2024). GDP ranking. Consultado/Retrieved Jun. 1, 2024, https://datacatalog.worldbank.org/search/dataset/0038130
U.S. Census Bureau. (2023). QuickFacts: Boston city, Massachusetts. Consultado/Retrieved Jun. 1, 2024, https://archive.ph/wip/qKp6p
U.S. Department of Justice. Prisoners and prisoner re-entry. Consultado/Retrieved Jun. 1, 2024, https://archive.ph/vgB0b
Zeng, Z. (2023). Jail Inmates in 2022 – Statistical Tables. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Consultado/Retrieved Jun. 6, 2024, https://bjs.ojp.gov/document/ji22st.pdf
Go to the homepage of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning.”