Artist Statement: A Human Being in an Image
Portraiture is a collective effort: the photographer striving to capture a human essence in an image, the subject within the frame, and the viewer seeking to uncover a soul. In this text, photographer David Maris reflects on his work as a portrait artist. This piece is part of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning,” a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.
A portrait is a piece created with four hands; the photographer can only take what the subject gives — no more, no less.
The portrait photographer is ambitious, trying to capture the essence of a human being in a single image. To do this, they traditionally include an attribute of the subject in the frame: the warrior with his shield, the boxer with his gloves or the journalist with his books.
But this series of portraits is not traditional, and its complexity was unprecedented for me. The subjects’ attributes are not physical or tangible; they stood in front of my camera because they had returned after making a mistake.
Knowing the details of their crimes seemed useless in describing them. “If you are judged by your worst day, who would any of us be?” asks Thomas Kail, director of the musical "Hamilton".
I tried not to overwhelm myself with too much information and came to the sessions without prejudice. We achieved warm, exciting and aesthetic encounters, some lasting minutes, others hours, but always rich and rewarding.
The shots are very close, almost always with faces in the foreground, without noise or distraction. Their eyes are the focal point. Behind them, in the background, are the two oceans, the desert, the blue sky or their everyday spaces, blurred. On their faces, the fierce light of this generous, vast and complex land. At other times, the flash of a simple light.
There are hundreds of photographs from each session; the first ones paved the way for their facial muscles to align and tell who they are.
These images aim to reveal beings who feel stigmatized, grateful, melancholic, euphoric, excited and fearful for having been given a second chance.
It was a beautiful privilege to do this work.
Go to the homepage of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning.”