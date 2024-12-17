Portraits of a New Beginning: Cory Cortés

After nearly 11 years in prison — or 126 months, as he clarifies — Cory Cortés has regained his freedom and says he has been transformed. “Change starts with you. You have to want it. If you don’t want to change, you’re not going to change. And no one is going to do it for you,” he asserts. “I went through so much as a kid that when I went to prison, I adapted quickly. And when I got out, I adjusted quickly. The hardest part was reconnecting with people.” His family, girlfriend and friends were key, he says. Meditation, positive thinking and connecting with his inner self also helped him adapt. “I changed my mentality, the way I treat other people; I learned to respect and give love,” he says. “Now I don’t think much about the future — I enjoy life. I appreciate the little things.” Cory works as a personal trainer, a job he enjoys because, he says, it allows him to teach people how to be healthier. “That’s life: helping others,” he says.