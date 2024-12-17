Cambiar Ciudad
Portraits of a New Beginning

Portraits of a New Beginning: stories of resilience, dignity, and the right to start over

“Portraits of a New Beginning" is a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.
Leer en español →

Univision picture
Por:Univision
El libro reúne las imágenes y relatos de hombres y mujeres que iniciaron el camino de reintegrarse en la sociedad.
El libro reúne las imágenes y relatos de hombres y mujeres que iniciaron el camino de reintegrarse en la sociedad.

Acknowledgments

Coordination
Olivia Liendo
Ana María Carrano

Photos
David Maris

Foreword
Daniel Coronell

Texts
Olivia Liendo
Ana María Carrano

Research and Editing
Tamoa Calzadilla
Ana María Carrano
Olivia Liendo
María Gabriela Méndez

Graphic Design
Victoria Araujo

Proofreading
Alessandra Hernández
Andrew Hillebrand

David Maris’ portrait
Roberto Mata

This project received support in 2019-2020 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Relacionados:
Portraits of a New BeginningSecond Chances

Nuestro streaming gratis y en español. Entretenimiento sin límites, en vivo y on-demand

Con esa misma mirada
Con esa misma mirada
Gratis
Mamá reinventada
Mujeres Asesinas
Gratis
Isla Brava
Gratis
Papás por Siempre
Gratis
De viaje con los Derbez
Gratis
Tomy Zombie
Gratis
Narcosatánicos
Gratis
¿Quieres ver todo el catálogo de contenidos?
ir a ViX
PUBLICIDAD