Portraits of a New Beginning: stories of resilience, dignity, and the right to start over
“Portraits of a New Beginning" is a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.
Leer en español →
El libro reúne las imágenes y relatos de hombres y mujeres que iniciaron el camino de reintegrarse en la sociedad.
Acknowledgments
Coordination
Olivia Liendo
Ana María Carrano
Photos
David Maris
Foreword
Daniel Coronell
Texts
Olivia Liendo
Ana María Carrano
Research and Editing
Tamoa Calzadilla
Ana María Carrano
Olivia Liendo
María Gabriela Méndez
Graphic Design
Victoria Araujo
Proofreading
Alessandra Hernández
Andrew Hillebrand
David Maris’ portrait
Roberto Mata
This project received support in 2019-2020 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
