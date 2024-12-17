Cambiar Ciudad
Portraits of a New Beginning

Portraits of a New Beginning: María Casillas

This testimony is part of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning,” a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.

María Casillas: “Todos importamos. Somos seres humanos y merecemos ser tratados como tales”.
«One of the best feelings is to get visits from the kids you help come home from lockup.»

María Casillas was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and migrated to California’s Central Valley with her family, where she grew up in a small community of farm workers. Despite serving only six months in prison, she had great difficulty reintegrating into society and finding work because of her criminal record. Since her reintegration into society, she has been actively involved with the organization Initiate Justice, advocating for changes in legislation regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals and promoting alternative policies and programs. She also organizes toy drives at Christmas and Thanksgiving food distributions for those with family members in prison. In addition, she provides support for any emotional or practical challenges they may face. She recently founded the Pride In Truth organization, whose mission is to “Strengthen and heal our communities in a meaningful way, offering a helping hand and a compassionate heart.” She’s a mother; her husband is in prison. She advocates for the belief that we can all change, saying, “We all matter! We are humans and deserve to be treated as humans!”

* The testimonies in "Portraits of a New Beginning" were collected and edited by Ana María Carrano, María Gabriela Méndez, Olivia Liendo and Tamoa Calzadilla, under the coordination of Olivia Liendo and Ana María Carrano.

Go to the homepage of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning.”

