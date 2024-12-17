Cambiar Ciudad
Portraits of a New Beginning

Portraits of a New Beginning: Manuel Ruiz

This testimony is part of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning,” a project that brings together the stories of 23 Latino men and women who began the journey of reintegrating into society and starting new lives after having been in jails or prisons in the United States.

Manuel Ruiz dice que saber pedir apoyo es clave en el éxito de la reinserción.
«I am completely different now. Going to prison has been a blessing in my life. ... If I hadn’t gone, I would have been dead. ... I was a gang member. I was using drugs, I was drinking. I was heading in a downward spiral.» The son of Mexican parents, Manuel Ruiz says machismo is a cultural barrier for Hispanics reintegrating into society. He was the first Hispanic in California’s Folsom Prison to participate in Inside Circle, a program that helped him learn “emotional literacy” to get in touch with his feelings. “We [Hispanics] don’t open up. We don’t even acknowledge that ... there’s a problem with the way we do things.” For 19 of the 21 years he was incarcerated in California, Manuel participated in Alcoholics Anonymous and various self-help programs. “Before I went to prison, I hated being in my own skin,” he says “The biggest change in prison is that I learned to accept who I am, to love myself and realize what I have to offer.” He says knowing how to ask for support is key to successful reintegration: “I didn’t have a problem with asking for help, and I think that made a big difference. Feeling vulnerable, feeling weak ... because I don’t know everything.”

* The testimonies in "Portraits of a New Beginning" were collected and edited by Ana María Carrano, María Gabriela Méndez, Olivia Liendo and Tamoa Calzadilla, under the coordination of Olivia Liendo and Ana María Carrano.

Go to the homepage of the book “Portraits of a New Beginning.”

