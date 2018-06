“Yo soy un niño”: los rostros que alertan sobre la política de separación de familias en la frontera

A child is a childno matter what country they were born inA child is a childeven when they cross theborderA child's desire to stay with their parents is a human rightIn homage to the iconicI AM A MAN photo I am proud to presentI AM A CHILD#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/IkAgy3iLiP

— Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) 6 de junio de 2018