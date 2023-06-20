On World Refugee Day, Let’s Re-imagine a Modern Immigration System

Reading and watching the news today as we head towards World Refugee Day on June 20, it appears there is no issue more divisive in American politics than immigration. Especially in light of the recent end of Title 42 – the pandemic-era policy used to turn away migrants arriving at our southern border – immigration is dominating the public discourse, and has for most of the past decade. Indeed, I can say with confidence, after 8 years in the Obama administration and 20 years before that at the National Council of La Raza (now UNIDOS US), that the issue has never been anything but a hot-button. The work to create a more humane, just, and fair immigration system is incredibly difficult, and while I continue to believe that there are policy solutions at hand, far too many Americans see the issue as hopeless. But even amid all of the turmoil, in the last 18 months regular Americans have emerged at the forefront of an innovative approach that has broken through the typical partisan divide in the immigration debate.