The significance of National Infertility Awareness Week and how my story translated into a mission to advocate and help others!

Being able to run around playfully with a joy-filled heart with my family of 4 boys is an image that the women and families dealing with fertility can look to for support. My family and I aim to serve as the proof that miracles can and do happen. This is why National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), celebrated yearly, during the last week of April is significant. NIAW offers a presence and transparency for those seeking support, help, and information. The more we talk about Infertility, the more we are able to normalize it and recognize it as a true issue that needs to be addressed. People then will not feel ashamed, alone, or forced to deal with it behind closed doors. For those who many not have experienced Infertility, the information and exposure provided during NIAW helps teach people how to be a “friend of infertility,’ which is extremely important.