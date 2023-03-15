Dyslexia: My daughter's superpower

I have had the distinct privilege of being surrounded by individuals like my daughter and my brother. There is no disability in these individuals but rather a unique, super ability that we must make room for at the table in order to truly innovate. Temple Grandin in a Ted talk herself states “the world needs all types of minds.” There is a term I love for innovation and it’s called vujade. It’s the opposite of dejavu. Deja vu being the more known term is when you see something for the first time feeling that you have having seen it or lived it before. Vuja de is the exact opposite where you see something you have viewed many times before and see something new in it you have never seen before.