Dog's Mental Health
When I decided to get a dog, I didn’t realize the amount of love, companionship, and peace I would receive from bringing this dog into my life. I decided to get my dog, Teddy, a Maltese, while going through some really big life changes. They say there are five most stressful life events one goes through: death of a loved one, divorce, moving, major illness or injury and job loss. I was going through a divorce and was furloughed from work because of Covid-19, so I thought getting a puppy would bring me happiness, and it sure did. I also learned that having a puppy provided me new purpose, which helped with my mental health and anxiety. Here are a few ways my dog Teddy helps with my mental health.
Playtime:
Playing with Teddy is a sure way to lower my anxiety because concentrating on something else is a fun distraction. Taking the time to play with my dog lowers my cortisol levels and increases the release of oxytocin.
Petting/Cuddles:
Petting and cuddling with a dog can also reduce blood pressure. They bring therapy dogs into hospitals, nursing homes, courthouses, and airports so that people can pet and cuddle with the dogs. There is something about petting a dog that reduces people’s stress levels. I would also include sleeping with your dog in bed also has helped people sleep better at night.
Exercise:
Having a dog encourages you to exercise by walking or running with your dog. By doing this activity, you are getting out of the house and increasing your ability to meet new people by just stepping outside, which can help with loneliness. Also, if you & your dog like to swim, that is another activity you can do together to get out. Exercising for 30 minutes can a day boosts your mood and reduce depression as well.
Provide Companionship:
I didn’t realize I would never feel lonely when I got a dog. I recognize dogs don’t talk, but something about them makes you feel like you have someone with you at all times. They provide such great joy, love and friendship. I genuinely don’t know how I survived so many years without a dog.
I hope these tips help next time you are feeling stressed. Having a dog is a big commitment, but it has been the best decision of my life. These fur balls are magical. They provide the best unconditional love you can ever ask for in your life.