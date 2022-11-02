Dog's Mental Health

When I decided to get a dog, I didn’t realize the amount of love, companionship, and peace I would receive from bringing this dog into my life. I decided to get my dog, Teddy, a Maltese, while going through some really big life changes. They say there are five most stressful life events one goes through: death of a loved one, divorce, moving, major illness or injury and job loss. I was going through a divorce and was furloughed from work because of Covid-19, so I thought getting a puppy would bring me happiness, and it sure did. I also learned that having a puppy provided me new purpose, which helped with my mental health and anxiety. Here are a few ways my dog Teddy helps with my mental health.