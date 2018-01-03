Finding a nursing home for your loved one is also an act of love

Luz Sanchez is an occupational therapist who works as a caregiver in a nursing home. Her experience is an example of how to overcome the stereotypes many Hispanics have about senior care facilities.

You cannot have a heart of stone to be a caregiver, but you should know how to separate your personal life from your job. That lesson was learned unexpectedly by Luz Sanchez, an occupational therapist with over 15 years of experience, after losing a beloved patient who she was training on how to use her hands and arms damaged by severe arthritis.

"I was obsessed with being part of her recovery to send her back home, but that never happened," says the Colombian caregiver with a somber tone on her voice.



"Motivation is key for families when helping their loved ones recover," so they don’t feel abandoned, says Sanchez.

As a therapist, "I have worked on cases that, even for me, it’s hard to believe they are going to have a happy ending. I am responsible for bringing them back to an almost normal life," says the professional caregiver who works at Fort Tryon Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, in New York.



“On any given morning of 2017, roughly 1.4 million individuals in the US, including 1 in 10 individuals age 85 and above, will wake up in a nursing home," reads the description of criteria for "The Best Nursing Homes", an annual survey by US News and World Report (USNWR).

There are 15,640 nursing homes in the US that have been certified by the Medicare and Medicaid systems (CMS). About 70% of them are private businesses.

Always an optimist, Sanchez transmits security and optimism to those she helps establish lost abilities due to illness or accidents.

Dedication and compassion is her secret for success. "That's what all of us caregivers, should have," she says. She discovered her passion at a very young age. She helped her mom take care of her convalescent grandmother and great-grandmother. The fear of a past severe depression still lingers in her family, so she always keeps her mom at her sight.

On a daily basis, Sanchez works with long-term care patients and also with those who need short-term recovery. Before they go back home, she trains them on how to use the phone, how to read and write, to recognize addresses and to solve problems by themselves as they used to. Elderly people with disabilities have a slow recovery progress, she explains. Being patient is another essential quality that any caregiver should have.



The 10 states with the most nursing homes for the elderly in the US Texas, California and Ohio have the largest number of institutions of this type

When family is absent

A patient's care plan establishes the length of the stay and the services needed, Sanchez says. Part of her job is to train resident's family members on know to provide proper care for their convalescent relatives at home. "Most of them are not capable to assist and help their relatives to overcome their difficulties."

A study published in the Journal for Aging Research (March 2017) on the recovery of older adults after having a hip fracture reinforces this idea: "For those living with a spouse or other relative, family was often described as being instrumental for support with daily activities and encouragement to engage in rehabilitative exercises," wrote the authors.



On a daily basis, Sanchez works with long-term care patients and also with those who need short-term recovery. Skyler Reid



Michael Karash, Fort Tryon Center’s manager, emphasizes the importance of family meetings for updates on their loved ones’ care plan, which are organized at the nursing home every three months for patients with stable conditions or per the family’s request.

"If patients don’t progress as their relatives hope, they get frustrated because they are not being realistic about their health problems." But, in general, if the family is engaged, it’s the only way to mitigate errors on the care they receive.

Family’s participation is also important when choosing a nursing home. "I always tell people to come visit and talk with other residents and family members, because that's the best way to know if the residence is suitable for the relative," says Karash.

For those who are alone, as the study shows, the main source of support is usually the care center’s staff, like Sanchez. "I’m not Luz here because for them I am 'doll', 'Colombia', 'linda'", says the therapist, joking with her patients.



Over the past 40 years, there's been a tremendous change in what nursing homes have to do in order to ensure they are providing quality care for their residents. Skyler Reid



"One thing that never fails when I recruit staff is looking for a big smile. That says a lot about the caregiver’s personality," says Karash. "Hiring the right people is a challenge because we want individuals who are passionate about what they do."

According to Robert Burke, a professor of Health Management at the George Washington University, there is a shortage of well trained individuals in nursing homes, like certified nurses. About 30 percent less people are seeking licenses to become nursing home administrators.

This lack of passion and interest in the profession happens because young students in the community don't have a full awareness of possible job opportunities and careers that are available for them, Burke warns. "There isn't an opportunity for the students to really spend time in a nursing home."



There is also a double stigma about nursing homes. "One level of stigma is that people think that they don't want to put mom in a nursing home, because it makes them look bad." The other is that many believe that working in these centers is a second tier job. "More people need to understand that this is a noble profession," says Burke.

The laws in place

Over the past 40 years, "there's been a tremendous increase and change in what nursing homes have to do in order to ensure they are providing quality care for their residents," says Burke. Since 1987, CMS has developed initiatives to achieve this goal, especially after the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010. However, based on a 2016 report on the need for higher minimum nurse staffing standards for US nursing homes, the lack of qualified workers is still the system's biggest obstacle.



"High professional staff mix (ratios of resident nurses to total staffing levels), low turnover rates, consistency of staffing and low use of agency staff are all strongly associated with high quality," says the report.

At Fort Tryon Center, for example, there is one nurse per seven patients during the day; the number goes down during the nights. As measured by USNW, they provide 3.55 hours of care per patient (the national average is 4.15), but the overall rating of the center is above the standard in the US. "Luckily, we don't have a high turnover," says Karash.



"I am responsible for bringing them back to an almost normal life," says Sanchez. Skyler Reid



Sanchez has worked at Fort Tryon Center for a decade. The staff turnover —which exceed 43 percent, according to the American Health Association— is a problem for many of these senior residences.

Fort Tryon Center has 205 beds, many more than the national average of 108.6 beds per facility. In 2009 it was almost the same number (108.4), highlights an analysis from The Henry J. Kayser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization focusing on national health issues. Texas (1,207) and California (1,198) are the states with more nursing homes, followed by Ohio, Illinois, Florida and New York, according to CMS data.

Reports about the shortcomings of these services have declined since 2009, says the KFF report and in November 2016, new programs to improve the quality of care were implemented under the ACA.



However, cases such as the death of 14 residents at the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills, when Hurricane Irma hit Florida, still reinforce the stigma. "There may be more than one bad apple out there," says Burke, but also — he emphasizes — what people hear " is always the bad news rather than the good news."



Always an optimist, Sanchez transmits security and optimism to those she helps establish lost abilities due to illness or accidents. Skyler Reid





Resources online

Verify licenses: On the website of the National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Board (NAB), you can check the professional credentials of many nursing home administrators in each state.

A complete panorama: Read the study of The Henry J. Kayser Family Foundation about the shortcomings on infrastructure, staff and residents of US nursing homes.

Traditional ranking: Since 2009, the US News and World Report's "Best Nursing Homes" list is a guide for seniors and their families in the country. This assessment is based on the Nursing Home Compare database from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Residents and families’ reviews: Senioradvisor.com is the largest senior living review site for nursing homes in the US and Canada. It provides unbiased reviews from residents and their families.

