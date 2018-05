Alberto, a punto de tocar tierra en Florida, amenaza con inundaciones y tornados

5/28:Flood Watch has been cancelled due to lack of expectation of rains heavy enough to cause significant flooding. Rain chances for this afternoon are now 30-40%, possibly up to 60% this evening. Small Craft Advisory Atlantic Waters and High Risk of Rip Currents all beaches. pic.twitter.com/iImdyGvEfc

— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 28, 2018