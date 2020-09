El humo de los incendios forestales en la Costa Oeste llega a Nueva York

If you looked up to the sky today, you may have seen a yellow or brown tinge. You were seeing smoke from the fires out W. This GOES-16 visible satellite shows smoke at 25,000 ft, as well as active fires and the busy tropics. We took a photo at our office to show the smoky sky. pic.twitter.com/tAgfomjNNC

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 15, 2020