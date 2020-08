Advierten de tormentas eléctricas y vientos de hasta 60 mph en NYC y alrededores

Another warm and humid day is expected on Tuesday with temps climbing into the 80's and lower 90's. A cold front will move across the region during the afternoon, setting off some showers and thunderstorms. For additional details, visit https://t.co/0cofXEqkfH pic.twitter.com/OMzwxa7M9h

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 25, 2020