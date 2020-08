Captado en cámara el rescate de un excursionista de Carolina del Norte que sufrió un infarto

A rescue took place yesterday in Avery Co. @GrandfatherMtn. A hiker had a heart attack and was evacuated from the forest via a #NCNG UH60 with NCHART and taken to a landing zone for movement to a hospital. This is the ninth NCHART rescue this year. @NCEmergency. @USNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/wjdDQubvnK

— NC National Guard (@NCNationalGuard) August 23, 2020