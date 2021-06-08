Alimentos gratis para estudiantes del distrito escolar de Fort Worth durante el verano
Fort Worth, Texas .- Fort Worth ISD está ofreciendo desayunos y almuerzos gratuitos durante este verano. Los padres de familia que necesiten este beneficio pueden obtenerlo a partir del martes 22 de Junio hasta el jueves 22 de julio del 2021.
Posteriormente, las comidas se distribuirán de lunes a jueves. Las comidas de fin de semana se distribuirán los jueves.
El programa está abierto a todos los niños, hasta los 18 años, que deseen recibir una comida gratis; y no requiere inscripción en ningún programa de verano.
Las comidas gratuitas están disponibles en las siguientes escuelas en todo el Distrito de Fort Worth:
Arlington Heights High School
Dunbar High School
Eastern Hills High School
Northside High School
Paschal High School
Trimble Tech High School
O.D. Wyatt High School
Daggett Middle School
J.P Elder Middle School
Kirkpatrick Middle School
McLean Middle School
Meacham Middle School
Meadowbrook Middle School
William Monnig Middle School
Riverside Middle School
Rosemont Middle School
J. Martin Jacquet Middle School
Wedgewood Middle School
Leonard Middle School
Forest Oak 6 th Middle School
McClung Middle School
Benbrook Middle/High School
World Languages Institute
Benbrook Elementary School
West Handley Elementary School
Carroll Peak Elementary School
George Clarke Elementary School
Diamond Hill Elementary School
S.S. Dillow Elementary School
Maude I. Logan Elementary School
Eastern Hills Elementary School
East Handley Elementary School
C.C. Moss Elementary School
Harlean Beal Elementary School
Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School
H.V. Helbing Elementary School
D. McRae Elementary School
Morningside Elementary School
Oakhurst Elementary School
Oaklawn Elementary School
A.M. Pate Elementary School
M.L. Phillips Elementary School
M.M. Walton Elementary School
Sam Rosen Elementary School
Sagamore Hill Elementary School
South Hi Mount Elementary School
Springdale Elementary School
Sunrise McMillan Elementary School
Waverly Park Elementary
Westcliff Elementary School
Westcreek Elementary School
Western Hills Elementary School
David K. Sellars Elementary School
Bill J. Elliott Elementary School
T.A. Sims Elementary School
Edward J. Briscoe Elementary School
Alice Contreras Elementary School
Western Hills Primary School
Clifford Davis Elementary School
Bonnie Brae Elementary School
Seminary Hills Park Elementary School
Dolores Huerta Elementary School
Las fechas y horas de servicio para cada campus pueden variar. Para obtener más información, visite www.summerfood.org o llame al Departamento de Nutrición Infantil del FWISD al (817) 814-3540 o al (817) 814-3500.