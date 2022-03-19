War in Ukraine: "We are heading for negotiations, not because Russia wants to but because it has to".

Other demands Putin is making include his bizarre insistence on denazification and a commitment to protect the Russian language. While the former might seem unreasonable in the eyes of Zelensky, who is Jewish, it might be something that could be overlooked for the sake of a broader agreement. Zelensky is also from Ukraine’s Russian-speaking southeast region, and grew up speaking better Russian than Ukrainian. The two languages have similar vocabulary and grammar, as well as pronunciation, and both use the Cyrillic alphabet, with slight variations.