How the high-seas became a metaphor for freedom

On board were two young women, both in their 20s, both Mexican, who seemed pretty frightened but resolute, and who had come to have abortions. It took about six hours to get from shore to the 12-mile line that divides national and international waters and that's where Gomperts, who's a gynecologist, administered a sonogram to see how far along the young women's pregnancies were. Both were several weeks in, and Gomperts held a counseling session to inform the women of factors to consider. Whether this was the right decision and what they might expect in terms of the after effects of taking the pills.