In a war of attrition the supply of ammunition is vital in determining the outcome of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov recently warned that his country’s forces are only firing a fifth of the rounds their artillery systems are capable of firing due to the lack of supplies, according to a letter he wrote that was obtained by the Financial Times. Reznikov stated that Ukraine was firing 110,000 155mm-calibre shells a month, a quarter of the amount used by Russia. In order to succeed on the battlefield, he said his forces needed to triple the available number of shells, to 356,400 shells per month.