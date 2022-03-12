Looking beyond Ukraine, what is Putin capable of?

Some experts fear that Putin’s emotions could get the better of him, even provoking a nuclear conflict. “Every time you think, ’No, he wouldn’t, would he?’ Well, yes, he would,” Hill told Politico magazine. “And he wants us to know that, of course. It’s not that we should be intimidated and scared…. We have to prepare for those contingencies and figure out what is it that we’re going to do to head them off.”