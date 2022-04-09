War in Ukraine enters new phase as Putin seeks to salvage "victory" in the eastern Donbas

If they keep up the current momentum, the Ukrainian forces could even push Russia back into the Donbas.

“I feel fairly optimistic about the east,” said Collins. “Russia still has overwhelming combat power but they have had that since Day One and have not been able to leverage it. So, there’s no reason to believe they can miraculously turn it around. The things that take time are training, leadership and culture. You can’t turn that around overnight,” he added.