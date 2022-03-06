The party may be over for Russian oligarchs, but will sanctions work?

Critics of the British government say London’s financial center has long lacked oversight by authorities, allowing wealthy Russians to use it as a safe place to store money while also invest in other parts of world.

Suspiciously large amounts of Russian money began passing through the city in the 1990s, according to a 2018 report to the British parliament. “The use of London as a base for the corrupt assets of Kremlin-connected individuals is now clearly linked to a wider Russian strategy and has implications for our national security,” a parliamentary committee wrote.