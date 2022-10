The discovery of the world’s largest illegal fishing fleet

The longest law-enforcement chase in nautical history, spanning 110-days and 10,000-miles, featured a bunch of vigilantes pursuing Interpol’s most wanted illegal fishing ship. Slaloming around icebergs in a deadly glacier field, cutting through a category 5 storm, this chase only ended when one of the ships sank. To discuss why illegal fishing is so rampant and unchecked, this episode takes us from the capture of the world’s most notorious scofflaw vessel in African waters to the seas off the coast of North Korea where we discover the planet’s largest illegal fishing. Listen to Episode Two of the new podcast series The Outlaw Ocean from CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times.