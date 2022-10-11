Slavery is not gone, is at sea

On boats like these, deckhands were often beaten for small transgressions, like fixing a torn net too slowly or mistakenly placing a mackerel into a bucket for sablefish. Dispatched into the unknown, they were beyond where society could help them, usually on so-called ghost ships—unregistered vessels that the Thai government had no ability to track. They typically did not speak the language of their Thai captains, did not know how to swim, and, being from inland villages, had never seen the sea before.