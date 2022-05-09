Former president Hernandez’s ‘Dream Team’ mounts a bold and sometimes bizarre legal defense



“It’s very common to use other traffickers to testify. You’re not going to get a priest to testify against someone like Joaquin El Chapo Guzman (the jailed former head of the Sinaloa cartel). He’s not going to have the kind of evidence you need,” said Vigil. “The U.S. doesn’t just take the word of narcos. It has to be corroborated. There are others who don’t have criminal backgrounds,” he added.