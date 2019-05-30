President of Honduras named as target of "large-scale" DEA drug trafficking investigation

US federal prosecutors named the President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, as a target of a major investigation into "large-scale drug-trafficking and money laundering activities” in court documents filed in New York on Wednesday.

Hernandez’s brother Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernandez was arrested at Miami airport in November charged by federal prosecutors in New York’ Southern District with being “a large-scale drug trafficker” who conspired to bring tons of cocaine into the country between 2004 and 2016.



The document naming President Hernandez is dated July 2015 and did not indicate if the investigation was ongoing. The document was previously sealed by the court in the Southern District of New York.

News of the investigation coincided with a national strike and major street protests in Honduras on Thursday calling for Hernandez’s resignation.

It was unclear why prosecutors chose to disclose the court documents this week. Despite political turmoil in his country, president Hernandez has been considered a U.S. ally and the Trump administration stood by him after allegations of electoral fraud sparked violent street protests in 2017. The naming of a foreign head of state as the target of a U.S. government investigation is extremely rare and usually only undertaken with high level government approval.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Univision also requested comment from a spokesperson from the Honduran president and a lawyer for Tony Hernandez, but received no responses.

Honduras is a major transhipment point for South American cocaine headed for Mexico and the U.S. southern border and has been the source of major corruption involving leading business families, politicians and military officers. The court document also named several other targets including Hernandez’s late sister, Hilda Hernandez, who died in a helicopter crash last year, as well as his cabinet chief Ebal Diaz.

After 'Tony' Hernandez’s arrest court documents show he offered immediate cooperation with the DEA agents, without prior consultation with his attorney.







The 2018 indictment accuses the 40-year-old former Honduran congressman of importing packages of cocaine stamped with his initials and protecting "multi-ton loads" of cocaine shipments by paying bribes to local officials and arranging for "machine-gun toting security", including Honduran police. Tony Hernández was also charged with weapons related offenses involving the use and possession of machineguns and "destructive devices," and making false statements to federal agents. If convicted, he faces possible life in prison.

The indictment alleges that Hernández was involved "in processing, receiving, transporting, and distributing" cocaine that arrived in Honduras via planes, go-fast vessels, and, on at least one occasion, a submarine. It adds that he had access to cocaine laboratories in Honduras and Colombia, at which some of the cocaine was stamped with the symbol “TH,” i.e., “Tony Hernandez.”