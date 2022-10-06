Two key codefendants in drug case of Honduran ex president change plea to guilty

Meanwhile, another co-defendant, Mauricio Hernandez Pineda, a former police officer and cousin of President Hernandez, will also go on trial in January. His decision to go to trial after more than two years of negotiations with prosecutors was a blow to the government's attempts to obtain more witnesses against the former president ahead of his trial. Hernandez Pineda was allegedly present at the meeting in which El Chapo paid the alleged $1 million bribe to Hernandez's campaign.