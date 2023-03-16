Sexual harassment hits "historic highs": death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua at Fort Hood sounds alarm bells again

“When I read the press reports about this latest incident, it took me right back to the tragedy of Vanessa Guillen,” said Josh Connolly vice-chairman of Protect Our Defenders, a human rights group dedicated to ending sexual abuse in the military. “Suicide doesn’t happen in a vacuum. We need to know what happened, what potential harassment she faced ... that would have caused such desperation for this woman to take her own life. It sounds alarm bells to me,” he added.