Will he stand for re-election in 2024? Some Democrats lose faith in Biden

High profile Democrats are reluctant to speak on the record about Biden’s future. But, in private, several Democrats told Univision that the party was preparing for Biden to step aside after the midterm elections in November. Instead, Democrats are beginning to discuss other options in 2024, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former candidates such as Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman who is currently running for Texas governor.