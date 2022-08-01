Trump still the man to beat in the Republican field ahead of the 2024 election

While the election is still more than two years away all the signs are that Trump is the favorite, most analysts agree. “As of right now, the Republican Party is Trump's party. He is clearly the biggest star in the party. And I think that if he wants the nomination, he has the nomination,” said Carlos Diaz Rosillo, former Director of Policy at the White House under Trump. “Of course, he has to work for it, but I don't see any other Republican potential candidate casting any shadows on him,” Diaz Rosillo told Univision News.