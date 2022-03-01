Univision poll: burdened by inflation and pessimistic about the future, Hispanics lose confidence in Biden



Methodology: Univision News commissioned a national poll with registered Hispanic voters age 18 and over representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Interviews for this survey were conducted between February 1st and February 12th, 2022. Data were collected using both probability and non-probability sample sources for a total of 1517 observations. The overall margin of error for the combined sample is +/- 3.71 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect. The margin of sampling error may be higher for subgroups. Surveys were administered in English or Spanish at the discretion of the respondent and included a mix of cell phone, landline telephone, and online self-completed interviews. The survey was overseen by Dr. Sergio Garcia-Rios, director of polling for Univision, and administered by NORC at the University of Chicago.

