Who is Xiomara Castro, the first woman to win the presidency of Honduras?

Castro has proposed to ease the country’s total abortion ban – one of the world’s most restrictive – to allow for the termination of pregnancies in the case of rape, when the mother’s life is at risk, or when the fetus isn’t viable. Even with control of Congress, it’s unlikely she will be able to implement that change. But a legalization of the morning-after-pill, banned by the ruling party, could be possible and help women in a country with high rates of sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy.