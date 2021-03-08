Trial due to begin of Honduran accused of bribing the president of Honduras with drug money

NEW YORK - The trial of an alleged drug trafficker who prosecutors say bribed the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is set to begin on Monday in a federal courthouse in New York. Honduran businessman, Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, is charged with drug trafficking and weapons charges.

“We’re going to shove the drugs right up the gringo’s noses,” Hernández allegedly said to Fuentes during one of a pair of meetings between the two that will be at the center of the case, the outcome of which could mark a point of no return for U.S.-Honduras relations.

According to prosecutors at the Southern District of New York, Fuentes was “a prolific, powerful, and murderous cocaine trafficker” who was aided by high-ranking politicians and police officials in Honduras. Fuentes is charged with drug trafficking and related weapons charges.



Fuentes allegedly reported “directly to Tony Hernández,” a brother of the president and former legislator who was convicted of drug trafficking in October 2019. After a lengthy delay due to the pandemic, he is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

DEA agents arrested Fuentes on March 1, 2020 in Miami as part of it’s ongoing investigation of President Hernández and what prosecutors called “the unholy alliance of Honduran officials and drug traffickers.”

The embattled president has denied all accusations of links to drug traffickers, affirming in a recent address to Congress that drug traffickers have found a “magic key” to reduce their sentences by telling what he says are lies against him. The address was in response to a bill presented by U.S. senators that would sanction Hernández due to alleged corruption and drug trafficking.

Hernández warned that bilateral cooperation, including extradition and counternarcotic operations, could be in jeopardy “if certain offices of the United States commit the error of awarding the narcos who give false testimony instead of raising their sentences.”

In a post-arrest interview, Fuentes appears to corroborate some of the accusations against him, admitting to knowing drug traffickers, police officers and assassins who are unindicted co-conspirators. He also acknowledged knowing “very well” a Honduran businessman whose office is where he allegedly met with Hernández.

Prosecutors are expected to call several former drug traffickers to testify. Devis Rivera Maradiaga, co-leader of the violent Cachiros crime family who has been a star witness in a number of notable trials, could be joined by his brother, Javier, on the stand for the first time.

The government could also count on the testimony of two protected witnesses, including one who just made contact with prosecutors about a week ago after apparently traveling from Honduras to New York. A ruling on whether to admit the last-minute witness is pending from the judge.

The trial is expected to last a little over a week. A guilty verdict would condemn 51-year-old Fuentes to a minimum of 40 years in prison and ratify the accusations against Hernández in the case, further complicating relations with the U.S.