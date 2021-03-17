null: nullpx
New York prosecutors to seek life in prison for Tony Hernandez, brother of Honduran president

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of conspiring "along with" his brother, President Juan Orlando Hernandez, to traffic 200 tons of cocaine to the United States.
17 Mar 2021 – 01:22 PM EDT
The trial of Tony Hernandez is being heard in the Southern District of New York. Crédito: Agencies/David Maris/Univision

At this sentencing hearing next week in New York, U.S. prosecutors will seek life in prison for convicted former Honduran congressman, Juan Antonio Tony Hernandez, as well as demanding $138 million dollars in forfeiture and a $10 million fine.

“The defendant was a Honduran congressman who, along with his brother Juan Orlando Hernandez, played a leadership role in a violent, state sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy,” according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, in court papers filed late Tuesday.

“The defendant trafficked cocaine on a monumental scale, corrupted his elected office, contributed to the already deteriorating conditions in Honduras, and repeatedly lied to the Court,” according to a 65-page sentencing memo filed by prosecutors.

Tony Hernandez is due to be sentenced next Tuesday in Manhattan. He was convicted in October 2019 on drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

President Hernández has repeatedly denied all links to drug traffickers, affirming recently that they had found a “magic key” to reduce their sentences by making what he says are false accusations against him.

Tony Hernandez helped smuggle 200 tons of cocaine (185,000 kilos) “a staggering amount of poison that he helped import into the United States”, the memo states.


He also commanded members of the Honduran military and Honduran National Police, sold machineguns and ammunition to drug traffickers, controlled cocaine laboratories in Colombia and Honduras; bribed politicians, including past and current presidents of Honduras; and helped cause at least two murders, the memo states.

“The defendant made at least $138.5 million in blood money through this egregious course of conduct,” it added.

