Latin America
Jorge Ramos and Nacho sit down to talk about the Venezuelan refugee crisis
Jorge;'s latest Facebook Watch includes dramatic scenes from the exodus of Venezuelans crossing the border with Colombia.
Univision,15 Feb 2019 – 9:59 AM EST
Jorge Ramos and popular Venezuelan singer, Nacho, sat down recently to talk about the Venezuelan refugee crisis.
Meanwhile, Jorge's team visited the border between Venezuela and Colombia to witness the dramatic humanitarian crisis evolving there. More than 5,000 Venezuelans migrate to Colombia every day. To put that in perspective, that’s like two or three Central American caravans every day.
<iframe src="
" width="267" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>