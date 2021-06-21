Are southbound migrant caravans in Honduras’ future?

“I think if you ask the youth of this country, nine out of ten young people will tell you they want to emigrate,” says Angie, who fled Honduras when she was 15 to escape recruitment efforts by a local gang member. Angie, whose last name is withheld to protect her identity, was caught in Mexico and deported back to Honduras, where she now lives in fear. She says her goal now is to study until she’s older, then emigrate again, either legally or illegally. El Salvador is an attractive option, “because of the president they have,” she says.