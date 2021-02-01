How decades of discrimination doomed Fresno during the pandemic
One of President Biden's first executive orders was to push back the CDC's federal moratorium on evictions to March.
Studies show as many as 40 million renters could be at risk of getting evicted, during a time when the covid-19 pandemic makes sheltering in place a top health priority.
Retro Report looked at one town in California's Central Valley, Fresno, to consider how the coronavirus pandemic has magnified damage caused by decades of discriminatory housing practices.
Residents of its poorest neighborhoods, mostly people of color, face eviction at a higher rate than their white neighbors.
