15 Inspirational Quotes for Latinas, from Latinas

Over the years, Latinas in this country have grown stronger in numbers and proven ourselves as actors, singers, lawyers, writers, leaders and most importantly equals.

Celebremos con saber lo tanto que hemos hecho y lo que todavía nos falta. El mundo es inmenso, y las oportunidades nos esperan. We celebrate you, #MujeresSinLimites, who think, act, and strive towards your goals without limits.



1. “The Latina in me is an ember that blazer forever” - Sonia Sotomayor

2. “The Latina spirit translates to every aspect of our lives, from beauty to work to family. We’re loving, we’re loud, and we beautiful in our essence.” - Eva Longoria

3. “Si tienes un sueño, no dejes que nadie te lo quite.” - Selena Quintanilla

4. “I've learned that fear limits you and your vision. It serves as blinders to what may be just a few steps down the road for you. The journey is valuable, but believing in your talents, your abilities, and your self-worth can empower you to walk down an even brighter path. Transforming fear into freedom - how great is that?” - Soledad O’Brien

5. “Una mujer original no es aquella que no imita a nadie, sino aquella a la que nadie puede imitar.” - María Félix

6. “I think that women who know who they are are beautiful” - Demi Lovato

7. “La belleza de una mujer tiene tal poder que puede derritir corazones, abrir puertas, parar tráfico, inspirar poetas, pintores, músicos y hasta ocasionar guerras.” - Maria Marin

8. “My mom was a source of strength. She showed me by example that women, regardless of how difficult life may get, can do it all” - Gloria Estefan

9. “I can promise you that women working together -linked, informed and educated - can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” - Isabel Allende

10. “Es porque soy tan testaruda que todavía insisto en cambiar el mundo.” - Mercedes Sosa

11. “I love relaying that message to girls that its OK to be ambitious and set your sights high, because that’s what girls are interested in. Women are doers. They are equals.” - America Ferrara

12. “We as women should shine light on our accomplishments and not feel egotistical when we do. It's a way to let the world know that we as women can accomplish great things!” - Dolores Huerta

13. “You’ve gotta do things that make you happy. As women, we tend to give away a lot. We take care of a lot of people, and we can’t forget to take care of ourselves.” - Jennifer Lopez

14. “People think of Latina women as being fiery and fierce, but I think the quality that so many Latinas possess is strength.” - Zoe Saldaña

15. “At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.” – Frida Kahlo

