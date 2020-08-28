From Bleachers to Business: The Story of Latino LA Dodgers Owner



1. What or who inspired you to start your own business?

My immigrant father had his own business. He was my hero and I always wanted to be like him so he is responsible for inspiring me. With that said, I also happened to be born with an entrepreneurial gene. I was obsessed with business from a very young age. I had lemonade stands, sold candy at school, read everything I could find about successful businessmen etc. On an even deeper level, I think I wanted to control my own destiny and answer to nobody but myself.

2. How does your Latino culture influence how you serve your customers?

My Latino culture makes me appreciate that the American system of free market capitalism means there is always an upstart coming for our customers. That is the magic of the American system. We must continue to provide excellent value and service to our customers in all our businesses or some newcomer will arrive on the scene and take them away from us. And that’s the way it should be. So it’s something that makes me work harder and take nothing for granted.

3. What Latino traditions, if any, play a role in your company’s offerings?

Latinos are very warm, loud, physical, social and passionate. They make their feelings known. They treat everyone around them as family. And that is exactly how we run our business. We have almost no turnover at our company. Everyone stays forever. It’s not a job for anyone. It’s a family. We are deeply involved in everyone’s life. We help our staff purchase their homes. We help them with anything and everything and treat everyone like family. This certainly comes from growing up in a large Latino family of warmth, love and loyalty.

Argentines specifically think they always know a better way to do things. They always look for faults and potential improvements. That is a very useful trait to have in business.

4. What’s one of the most satisfying moments in your career so far?

Two moments stick out. I started a small business in my freshman dorm in college. I was the first to go to college in my family and saw opportunity all around me. I started a small housing business with an immigrant from Taiwan. The business grew larger and larger until one day we sold it for over $200 million. We held a big party the night of the closing and my Dad spent the entire night celebrating with us. It was incredible.

The second moment was becoming an owner of the LA Dodgers. I still can’t believe it’s real. My family comes from less than nothing. My parents immigrated (separately) to the United States without any money, without speaking a word of English, with no education, trade, connections or skills. My Dad swept floors for $1.25/hour a few miles from Dodger Stadium and here I am as an owner of the team. One generation removed from poor immigrants. Only in America.

5. How was COVID-19 affected your business? What are the unexpected challenges and /or opportunities that have come about?

The business that is most affected is the LA Dodgers. We bring 4 million fans thru the gates each season. Obviously we are unable to do that with Covid. We are in a very difficult situation. Our other businesses have had a range of challenges from figuring out how to set up staff to work from home long term, protecting residential tenants in our apartment buildings around the country, working with those unable to pay rent in our equipment and shopping center business. With that said, I have been blown away by how hard everyone has been working to come thru this stronger than ever. We have had zero layoffs or furloughs in any of our businesses and I am incredibly proud of that.

America will come thru this and continue to thrive for generations to come.

6. What keeps you motivated in your work during these difficult times?

Motivation comes from loving what I do, working with those I love and feeling so blessed to be in America and having so much opportunity. I’m also a naturally driven person. My Dad used to say that nothing good comes easy. I couldn’t agree more so I work my butt off and have as much fun as I can doing it!

7. As a business owner with immigrant roots, do you have any advice for those thinking of becoming entrepreneurs but nervous about all the obstacles they envision being in their way?

Go for it! There is never a good day or a bad day to start a business. Delight your customers, work harder than your competitors, find mentors and develop relationships, read everything you can about your industry, never take no for an answer, failing is just one of the steps toward succeeding. Remember this: 50% of America’s billion-dollar startups have an immigrant founder. 40% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. Immigrants are twice as likely to start a business as native-born citizens. So what are you waiting for? Go for it!

8. Univision and Se Habla USA are honoring the contributions of Latino immigrants in American culture. What does it mean to you to continue the tradition of immigrants helping to build communities and opportunities in the U.S.?

America is a nation of immigrants. Immigrants play a huge role in making America what it is. The US has always benefitted from the contributions of immigrants. Whether they come to our country to work temporarily or are welcomed permanently – they have helped build our future while building their own. No matter what anyone says, the American Dream is alive and well and I am living proof of it! My family came from less than nothing and thrived because this is the greatest country on earth. So if my story inspires other Latinos in some small way, then I will be very grateful for Univision and Se Habla USA for helping others Latinos succeed in America.