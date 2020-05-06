200+ Latino Owned Restaurants You Can Order From RIGHT NOW

SOFTENED INTRO

Do you have a favorite go-to restaurant in your neighborhood? So does Univision! Even though we can’t dine in, we’re aiming to support Latino-owned restaurants as much as possible while stay at home orders are in place, Se Habla USA is proud to lend a helping hand a nuestra gente by making it easy for customers to find local businesses to support. So, how do we do this?

We’ve curated a running list of 200+ Latino owned and operated restaurants in the U.S. that are open and offering delivery, takeout and/or curbside pickup. We’ve just scratched the surface for the Latino restaurant industry in the U.S., so if you know some you’d like to add, please email us at sehablausa@univision.net .

The full list is organized by city and state, but if you’re having trouble deciding, below you’ll find featured restaurants that are finding ways to give back even during their time of need. (So your support makes a double difference!) Whether by participating in a food donation program or contributing to fundraising campaigns, these Latinos are using their craft por lo bien, going above and beyond with their efforts to join the COVID-19 fight.

Restaurants Contributing To COVID-19 Relief

CALIFORNIA

Avila’s El Ranchito (Los Angeles)

Family owned and operated since 1966, Avila’s is helping sustain healthcare workers by participating in the Frontline Foods OC clinician meal support program. With countless meals donated, this mom and pop shop is sure to donate even more with your support. Order from one of their 13 restaurants spanning from LA to Mission Viejo.

Limon Rotisserie (San Francisco)

A go-to restaurant for Peruvian comfort food, Limon Rotisserie has been providing ongoing donations to their local fire station and hospitals. Limon is also a contributor for the Meals for Mills fundraiser, which focuses on feeding healthcare workers at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center. Order delicious pollo Peruano take-out any day of the week from one of their 4 U.S. based locations.

FLORIDA

Taquiza (Miami Beach)

Serving traditional mexican cuisine, Taquiza has generously prepared meals for shift workers at Hialeah Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Mount Sinai of Florida while participating in Frontline Foods of Florida as well as The Positivity Push fundraiser. Satisfecha tus antojitos mexicanos while knowing that your dollars are helping our health heroes.



Grazianos (Miami)

Bring Argentinian date night to your home! Grazianos Restaurant has been showing their support to the local Coral Gables fire station with hand delivered lunches. To vocalize their ongoing appreciation for our frontline workers, they are offering 30% off for all first responders. With six local grocery markets in Miami, Grazianos is also offering same day delivery service for meat and groceries needed in the surrounding areas. Recoje la cena y compra el mercado de una!

NEW YORK

Bogota Latin Bistro (NYC)

Conocido como el mejor restaurante Colombiano en Brooklyn, Bogota Latin Bistro is constantly looking for opportunities to lend a hand. Having already participated in Feed Brooklyn Heroes , Meals For Methodist , and Operation Feed Brooklyn - this gem has donated over 300 meals to those in need. Open for delivery and takeout, order your meal now directly through Instagram!

Wahizza (NYC)

Echándole un spin dominicano a la pizza, Wahizza is feeding first responders in a buy one, get one matching service. For every pizza pie that is ordered for first responders to places like hospitals, doctors offices, police stations and firehouses, Wahizza will match the order and send double of what was paid for. Who wouldn't want to order pizza from such kind restaurateurs?

TEXAS

Meso Maya (Dallas)

Serving an array of fresh, bold and earthy flavors - Meso Maya Mexican Restaurant is asking all customers to add $10 to their order from April 21st to May 6th. All giftcard orders will be donated to local healthcare workers in honor of National Hospital Week on May 10th. Also in partnership with Freshpoint produce , find pop-up produce locations near your local Meso Maya restaurant, show your Meso Maya receipt and get a free bag of avocados! So, are you ordering yet?

Matt’s Rancho Martinez (Garland)

Family owned and operated, Matt’s Rancho Martinez offers tex-mex options that will leave you wanting more. This stellar restaurant has contributed to Parkland Hospital in partnership with thanksgiving.org . Also partnering with Hardies Fresh Foods , customers are able to purchase a fresh produce box while picking up dinner. Aprovecha de esta oferta and help Matt’s donate more meals to our Texas based frontline workers.

We hope these amazing restaurants entice you to pick up your phone and order so you can support local businesses while also helping to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts. Please don’t keep this list a secret! Help us help these businesses by sharing this list . A little goes a long way.

Follow @SeHablaUSA to see different restaurants from all over the U.S. highlighted every day in our stories.