Bringing A Taste of Colombia to New York City - Q&A with the Founder of Cano Coffee

Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey to where you are now.

My name is Christian Velez, and I'm 33 years old. I was born In Venezuela to Colombian parents and raised in Queens, NY from the age of 7. I served in the United States Air Force where I served as a Knowledge Operations Manager for 8 years. During my senior year at Baruch College in 2015, I started my first business venture with my cousin, Cano Coffee, where we focused on bringing coffee directly from the family farm in Colombia. In 2018, we got into our first farmer’s market and now Cano Coffee is operating in a total of 19 farmers markets throughout NY and NJ.

Cuéntenos un poco sobre usted y su viaje hasta donde se encuentra ahora.

Mi nombre es Christian Velez, tengo 33 años. Nací en Venezuela de padres Colombianos y fui criado en Queens NY desde la edad de 7. Por 8 años presté servicio en la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos donde trabajé en la administración de operaciones. Dúrante mi ultimo año de estudios en Baruch College empecé mi primer negocio con mi primo, Cano Coffee, donde nos enfocamos en traer café directamente desde la finca de la familia en Colombia. En el 2018 entramos en nuestro primer mercado y hoy Cano Coffee está operando en 19 mercados en Nueva York y New Jersey.



What or who inspired you to start your own business?

By far my biggest motivation to start my own business has been my family. I grew up surrounded by a family of entrepreneurs where the nightly dinner conversations were about what clients we’re going to visit, what products we need to buy, and for how much are we going to sell it. I fed off of that, and from a very young age I knew that owning my own business was my calling and why God brought me into this world.

¿Qué y quién te inspiró para empezar tu propio negocio?

La motivación más grande que he tenido para empezar mi propio negocio ha sido mi familia. Crecí en una familia de emprendedores y hablar de negocios es conversación diaria: “¿Cuáles clientes vamos a visitar, qué productos hay que comprar, a cuánto se van a vender?” Esto me llenó de ilusiones y ganas de tener mi propio negocio y supe desde muy pequeña edad que eso fue lo que Dios me trajo a este mundo hacer.



How does your Latino culture influence how you serve your customers and run your business?

My Latino roots influence my business every day. My customers are being served pure Colombian culture when they’re drinking Cano Coffee! Our culture is happy, vibrant, alive, colorful, and polite. We always want to make the customer feel good.

¿Cómo influye su cultura latina la manera que atiende a sus clientes o dirige su negocio?

Mis raíces Latinas influyen mi negocio a diario. Cuando yo ofrezco mi cafecito Cano a mis clientes yo sé que les estoy sirviendo pura cultura Colombiana. Y nuestra cultura Colombiana es como el café, te hacemos sentir feliz y llenos de vida y una energía vibrante.



As a Latino business owner, do you have any advice for those thinking of becoming entrepreneurs but nervous about all the obstacles they envision being in their way?

Take the risk. Prepare for obstacles, but don’t let them stop you. In the beginning of Cano Coffee, I came across so many obstacles (I still do), but each is a learning experience that becomes a path to your success. If it were easy, everyone would do it! It will not be easy, it will have a lot of unexpected challenges, but success will come as long as you don’t give up. It will all be worth it.

Como propietario Latino, ¿tiene algún consejo para aquellos que están pensando en convertirse en empresarios pero están nerviosos por todos los obstáculos que imaginan que se interponen en su camino?

Arriésgate. Prepárate para los obstáculos, pero no dejes que te paren. Cuando empecé Cano Coffee tuve muchos obstáculos—todavía los tengo—pero cada uno ha sido una experiencia aprendida que se han vuelto en mi camino hacia el éxito. Si fuera fácil todo el mundo lo haría. No va a ser fácil y van a haber muchos retos pero estoy seguro que el éxito te llegará si no te rindes. Todo va a valer a la pena.



What or who inspires, motivates and ultimately drives you?

My wife inspires and motivates me. She is such a success story; she keeps me on my toes and in competition with her. My ultimate drive is my son. I want him to be proud of our accomplishments. And I want him to grow up knowing me as a great father thinking of me as his role model.

¿Qué o quién te inspira, motiva y finalmente te impulsa?



Mi esposa me inspira, la vida de ella ha sido realmente una historia exitosa. Ella siempre me mantiene alerta y en competencia con ella. Mi motivación es mi hijo. Quiero que él esté orgulloso de mis logros. Y quiero que él crezca conociéndome como un gran padre y un ejemplo para él.

Can you speak about your experience with the Air Force? What learnings did you adapt from that time?

Joining the Air Force is one of my biggest accomplishments and something I am very proud of. I had the opportunity to live in and explore many other states and countries that I would never have visited if it weren’t for the Air Force which opened my eyes to many different cultures. It instilled in me structure, organization, discipline and accountability.

¿Puede hablarnos de su experiencia con la Fuerza Aérea? ¿Qué aprendiste durante esa época?

Ser parte de la fuerza aérea es uno de mis grandes logros y algo de lo que estoy muy orgulloso. Tuve la oportunidad de vivir y explorar muchos otros estados y países que nunca hubiese visitado si no hubiera sido por la fuerza aérea. Haber visto estas diferentes partes del país me abrió los ojos a muchas diferentes culturas. Esto inculcó en mí estructura, organización, disciplina y responsabilidad.



How do you celebrate your Colombian roots? Do you think it’s important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in this country? Why?

I am very proud of my Colombian roots and feel like I celebrate being Colombian every day. Our family is very united, and we are constantly gathering to pass down to our sons and daughters our culture: with our delicious food, by only speaking Spanish in the house, with our music, and of course always with coffee in hand!

It is so important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in this country. These are tough times for us Latinos and now, more than ever, we all need to be proud and stand united to strengthen our voice in this country.

¿Cómo celebras tus raíces colombianas? ¿Crees que es importante celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana en este país? ¿Por qué?

Me siento muy orgulloso de mis raíces colombianas. En mi casa celebramos ser Colombianos todos los días. Nuestra familia es muy unida y siempre nos reunimos para poder pasar a nuestros hijos y hijas nuestra bella cultura compartiendo con comida, con hablar soló español en la casa, con música y con un tinto siempre en mano.



Es primordial que celebremos el mes de la herencia hispana en los Estados Unidos. Nosotros los latinos estamos pasando por tiempos difíciles y ahora más que nunca todos tenemos que estar orgullosos de ser latinos y unirnos para fortalecer nuestra voz en este país.