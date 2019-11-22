Hispanic Contribution to Politics

At Se Habla USA, we want to recognize some of these Hispanics that are contributing to politics in the U.S. and impacting the world for our current and future generations. Their voice is our voice and the voice of so many others.

Melissa Morales

An amazing woman making our voices heard porque SÍ SE PUEDE! From Mexican descent, Melissa Morales is the VP of Civix Strategy Group, where she focuses on Latino Voter Mobilization. She founded "Somos Volantes," a Latino-led, Latino-focused organization that aims to provide a centralized hub for research-based messaging, training, and mobilization of Latino Voters. Thank you, Melissa, we admire your perseverance.

Bianca Ortiz Wertheim

In 2015, Bianca Ortiz Wertheim became the Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Tom Udall, making her the second Latina to serve as a Chief of Staff in the U.S. Senate! But that’s not all… Bianca has over 20 years working in political and policy focused organizations. Born in New Mexico, she has been an integral part of her community by working with the American Cancer Society, Governor Bill Richardson, and Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez. Una latina empoderada y de admirar.

Martin R. Castro

In March 2011, President Obama appointed Mr. Castro to the position of Chairperson of the US Commission on Civil Rights, making him the first Latino Chairperson in the USCCR! He was also previously appointed by Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to Chair the Illinois Human Rights Commission, which is the State’s public body that arbitrates complaints of civil rights violations in housing, employment, public accommodations and financial credit. And that’s not all, he’s also on the board of directors of the National Museum of Mexican Art; the only accredited Latino Museum in the United States. Making history everywhere he goes!

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen served for almost three decades as a member of Congress representing a congressional district in South Florida and was the first Hispanic woman to serve in Congress. Born in Cuba, Ros-Lehtinen immigrated to the U.S. when she was seven years old. Throughout her years in public office, she advocated for democracy around the world, education for all and marriage equality. In fact, in 2012, she became the first Republican in the House to support same-sex marriage. She also gave the first Republican response to the State of the Union address in Spanish in 2011 and gave the third in 2014. Thank you for breaking so many barriers and making history!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC by many, currently serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14 th congressional district. At age 29, she became the youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. Congress! Of Puerto Rican descent, AOC has worked for the nonprofit National Hispanic Institute and advocated for voting rights and disaster relief in Puerto Rico. A strong woman with a heart of gold!

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Sonia Sotomayor made history when she became the first Hispanic and Latina Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in 2009. But it didn’t stop there. This year, she got inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame! Born to a Puerto Rican family, she fought for Puerto Rican rights during her time at Princeton University. Now she’s known for her fiery attitude and down-to-earth perspectives in the court, especially her kindness toward jurors and the attorneys who work hard to advocate for their clients.

Julián and Joaquín Castro

Seeing double? Twin brothers Julián and Joaquín Castro have a lot of people trying to figure out how to tell them apart. And it’s not just their physical resemblance—both of their high-profile paths in politics have been similar. Julián served as the mayor of San Antonio, Texas until he joined Barack Obama’s cabinet in 2014 as the 16 th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Joaquín was a member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 125 prior to serving in the United States House of Representatives for Texas’ 20 th congressional district. Most recently, he’s been working as the campaign chair for Julián’s 2020 Presidential candidacy. Their political influence started as a young age as they watched their mom, a Chicana political activist who helped establish the Chicano political party La Raza Unida, organize rallies with a fiery passion. Safe to say there’s more to see from these Mexican-American twins!

María Teresa Kumar

María Teresa Kumar is a political activist and President and CEO of the Latino Political Organization, Voto Latino. Under her direction, Voto Latino played a primary role in registering over half a million new Latino voters! Born in Bogotá, Colombia but raised in California, she received a BA in International Relations from UC Davis, and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Harvard University. In 2010, Kumar received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis category for her role as co-creator and host of Beyond Borderlines, the first televised English-speaking town hall focusing on Latino issues in the United States and the emerging role of Latinos in politics. Kumar was named by Elle Magazine in 2013 as one of the ten most influential women in Washington, D.C. and by Hispanic Business in 2017 as one of the 100 most influential Latinos in America. She’s making the world a better place by letting everyone know que tu voto sí cuenta, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

Catherine Cortez Masto

Catherine Cortez Masto became the first woman elected to represent Nevada in the Senate and the first Latina elected to serve in the Senate! She currently serves as the senior United States Senator from Nevada and was previously the 32 nd Attorney General of Nevada. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a father of Mexican descent and a mother of Italian descent, she graduated from University of Nevada, Reno and Gonzaga University School of Law. It’s thanks to women like her, who fearlessly break barriers, that we feel inspired to do better every day!

While these strong Hispanic men and women are helping shape our world through politics, they can’t do it alone. We have the power to help them make changes and to ensure our voice is heard. They’re making history everywhere they go and we have the opportunity to help them continue in that path with our votes. We’re so excited to see their continued success and what else the future holds for them (and us).

For more information on how to make your vote count in the next election, visit Univision.com/votewithme.