Romeo Santos and Ozuna premiere 'Sobredosis' music video

Colleen BakerFeb 14 | 3:00 PM EST
Romeo Santos and Ozuna are sharing the love and romance this Valentine's Day. They just released their music video for their collaboration, 'Sobredosis.'
In the steamy video, the two men attend a group therapy session to discuss their sexual addicition. Little do they know what happens after the therapy session is over.
Watch the music video below: