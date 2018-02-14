Romeo Santos and Ozuna premiere 'Sobredosis' music video

The two men play recovering sex addicts in their latest music video
Photo: YouTube: Romeo Santos - Romeo Santos and Ozuna appear together in their music video for 'Sobredosis.' In the video, the two men portray men who go to therapy for sexual addiction.
By:
Colleen Baker
Feb 14 | 3:00 PM EST

Romeo Santos and Ozuna are sharing the love and romance this Valentine's Day. They just released their music video for their collaboration, 'Sobredosis.'

In the steamy video, the two men attend a group therapy session to discuss their sexual addicition. Little do they know what happens after the therapy session is over.

Watch the music video below:

