Why you should care about the ocean on world ocean day and every day!
The ocean is an ever-present backdrop of life in Miami. And beyond its scenic presence, there are numerous reasons we should care about the world’s oceans. From regulating our climate and the air we breathe, to providing us food, to forming the backbone of the tourism economies around the world, our oceans are critical for the survival of our planet. However, they are facing many serious threats, including overfishing, pollution and rapid warming. This World Ocean Day, we should all get inspired to protect the waters that keep planet Earth alive.
Since 2008, the global community has been celebrating World Ocean Day each year on June 8. The concept of World Ocean Day was developed to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean and celebrate our recreational, spiritual and economic ties to the seas. It has inspired a worldwide movement for sustainable management of the world's oceans.
We at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) are committed to connecting people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy science and to better understand our world. As a science museum, it is our responsibility to share knowledge with the public and inspire learning and innovation. We celebrate World Ocean Day annually to spread the message about the importance of our world’s oceans and how individuals can protect it.
And we don’t stop on World Ocean Day! Frost Science conducts marine conservation work year-round. With decades of expertise in field-based conservation projects, Frost Science’s conservation programs aim to educate and inspire others. The most impactful changes rarely are made through the actions of a single individual; collaboration and collective efforts are key. We foster these collaborative actions throughout South Florida, working closely with local governmental, academic, and non-profit partners throughout South Florida.
Last year, with support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we established the National Coral Reef Conservancy (ReeFLorida) at Frost Science. ReeFLorida is a marine science hub that provides unique opportunities for ongoing education and collaborative research to conserve, restore and enhance Florida’s Coral Reef.
We welcome any marine enthusiasts to visit us at the Museum to learn more about our work and see some of South Florida’s unique, treasured biodiversity with their own eyes in our aquarium exhibits and Marine Conservation Wetlab. The WetLab offers Museum guests an opportunity to learn about the plight of Florida’s Coral Reef and what groups across the state are doing to protect it. So far in 2023, over 16,000 guests have passed through the WetLab to see research and conservation in action. We hope they left inspired to protect Florida’s Coral Reef.
So, what can you do on World Ocean Day (and beyond) to help the world’s oceans?
1. Educate yourself and spread the word. Visiting Frost Science can help you learn about Florida’s Coral Reef. Then, you can teach your friends and family and further explore ocean sustainability issues.
2. Reduce your waste. Cut down on single-use items and reuse them instead. Another easy thing you can do is to pay attention to how the things you purchase are packaged, then use your observations to make more environmentally-friendly choices.
3. Join conservation activities. Join Frost Science at our monthly Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) workdays, where you can participate in citizen science, beach cleaning and habitat restoration.
Humanity relies on our world’s oceans, it’s up to us to protect it.