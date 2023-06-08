Why you should care about the ocean on world ocean day and every day!

We welcome any marine enthusiasts to visit us at the Museum to learn more about our work and see some of South Florida’s unique, treasured biodiversity with their own eyes in our aquarium exhibits and Marine Conservation Wetlab. The WetLab offers Museum guests an opportunity to learn about the plight of Florida’s Coral Reef and what groups across the state are doing to protect it. So far in 2023, over 16,000 guests have passed through the WetLab to see research and conservation in action. We hope they left inspired to protect Florida’s Coral Reef.