Billingual Voices Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving

Video Buzzed Driving Prevention

Driving buzzed puts everything you live for at risk

Driving under the influence of alcohol remains one of the leading causes of death on U.S. roadways. Although it is illegal to drive drunk, in 2023 one person died every 42 minutes in an alcohol-related crash according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. A total of 12,429 people lost their lives in traffic crashes where at least one driver was alcohol-impaired, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities that year.

How does alcohol affect driving?

Alcohol impacts thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination—skills essential for safe driving. These effects begin even at blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels below .08. A person may think they’re “fine” to drive, but their ability is already impaired. In 2023, 2,117 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in which the driver had a BAC between .01 and .07. You don’t have to be legally “drunk” to put your life—and the lives of others—at risk

Be responsible: have a plan before you drink

Every time someone drives after drinking, they put their life and the lives of everyone on the road at risk. Responsibility starts before the first drink:

Choose a designated driver in advance or plan a ride using ride-sharing, ride-hailing, or a taxi.

If you’re hosting a gathering where alcohol is served, provide non-alcoholic options and ensure everyone leaves with a sober driver.

Always wear a seat belt; it is one of the best protections against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over safely and contact authorities.

The cost of drinking and driving

The consequences of drinking and driving can change a life forever. You put your life, your loved ones, and all the things you value most at risk. Beyond that, there can be a hard financial cost associated with the decision as well. A DUI can cost more than $10,000 in legal fees, fines, court costs, lost work time, increased insurance rates, towing, and other expenses. It can also lead to the loss of a driver’s license and vehicle, significantly impacting personal, family, and professional life.